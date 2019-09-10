Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria Thrash Sudan In Second Leg Comeback
Nigeria have beaten Sudan in the second leg of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The Olympic Eagles thrashed their rivals 5-0 in the on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta State capital.
With the victory, the U-23 AFCON defending champions have qualified 5-1 on aggregate after they lost the first leg in Sudan 1-0.
During the thrilling game in Asaba, Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring after nine minutes, when he headed home off a rebound.
Ndifreke Effiong doubled the home team’s lead on 26 minutes with a powerful header just before the Akwa United midfielder completed his brace before halftime.
Substitute Sunday Faleye extended the lead to 4-0 with almost his first touch of the ball while Sunusi Ibrahim slotted in the fifth goal for Nigeria.
The victory means that Nigeria has also qualified for the 2019 U-23 AFCON in Egypt.
