Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria Thrash Sudan In Second Leg Comeback

Nigeria have beaten Sudan in the second leg of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Eagles thrashed their rivals 5-0 in the on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

With the victory, the U-23 AFCON defending champions have qualified 5-1 on aggregate after they lost the first leg in Sudan 1-0.

During the thrilling game in Asaba, Taiwo Awoniyi opened the scoring after nine minutes, when he headed home off a rebound.

Ndifreke Effiong doubled the home team’s lead on 26 minutes with a powerful header just before the Akwa United midfielder completed his brace before halftime.

Substitute Sunday Faleye extended the lead to 4-0 with almost his first touch of the ball while Sunusi Ibrahim slotted in the fifth goal for Nigeria.

The victory means that Nigeria has also qualified for the 2019 U-23 AFCON in Egypt.