We Didn’t Know CIIN Boss Was In South Africa Until She Died, Says Ambassador Bala

The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, has reacted to the death of the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs Elizabeth Ndubusi-Chukwu in the country.

Bala, in an interview on Channels Television’s Newsnight regretted that the top insurance professional did not inform Nigeria’s Consulate of her presence in South Africa.

He noted that the move is necessary to ensure that the rights and citizens of Nigerians are well protected in the event of any danger.

“The lady who died in that hotel in Johannesburg, the Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, sadly she came but we weren’t told that she was in town.

“We only got to know after the event that yes she came and died. Not only in South Africa, wherever you go, have we have an embassy.

“Where we do have embassies, try to locate them so that in case you have issues with authorities there, you have an embassy and it’s our duty to attend to you,” he said.

When asked on the crime rates of Nigerians in South Africa, the ambassador explained that the authorities were investigating some of the cases especially the report that about 10,000 Nigerians were languishing in prisons abroad.

Speaking further, he noted that based on the meeting he had with the South African Minister of International Relations Cooperation, the Nigerians arrested were majorly for drug-related offences.

“We had a meeting in April 1 and 5 and they made a presentation that really made me scared that all the major crimes – murder, drugs, sexual assault, trafficking, robbery, fraud and what have you.

“They gave the figures in a graph. And when I looked at the one relating to drugs, I saw very high figures. So I made an intervention that for us in Nigeria, we don’t condone crimes whether drug-related or any other offences. But they made it very clear that the one that worries them the most were that of drugs,” he said.