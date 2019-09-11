APC Hails Tribunal Judgement, Congratulates Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgement for dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The tribunal, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is the winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the judgement as ‘landmark’, stressing that the verdict will never be forgotten.

“We note the painstaking efforts and thoroughness of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in arriving at their decision. Today’s judgment, no doubt, would go down in the annals of our nation as the longest and detailed, spanning almost 10 hours.

“The Judgement by the five-member validates the decision of most Nigerians to do away with the past as expressed in their overwhelming votes in the 2019 elections.”

The statement stressed that the party was not disturbed over the petition by the PDP and Atiku, describing it as a waste of time.

“From the outset, our party was not perturbed over the PDP and Atiku’s petition, which will go down in Nigeria’s history as the most frivolous in the history of Election Petition.

“In fact our position has now been justified that the PDP and Atiku’s petition was a complete waste of time. In their puerile efforts, they insisted on taking the country on a circus and wild goose chase.

We, however, remain resolute in this journey being ably led by President Muhammadu Buhari. The APC administration would lead this country to the fulfilment of its destiny,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the PDP has rejected the tribunal verdict upholding President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 election.

The PDP stressed that the judgement by the 5-man panel is a ‘subversion of justice and direct assault on the integrity of our nation’s justice system”.