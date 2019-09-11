Benue Election: Tribunal Reserves Judgement Till Further Notice

The Benue State governorship election petition tribunal has reserved judgement in a petition filed by Mr Emmanuel Jime and the All Progressive Congress (APC) challenging the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal will fix a date for judgement to be communicated to both parties involved in the case.

Mr Jime and the APC filed the petition on the grounds that Ortom was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes.

The PDP had asked the tribunal to dismiss Jime’s petition and that of his party for lacking in evidential and material value.

PDP’s Counsel and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Chris Uche moved the motion before the tribunal while adopting their final written addresses by parties before the Justice Henry Oluseyi led panel.