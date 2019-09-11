NAF Destroys ISWAP Gun Truck In Borno

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed an ammunition-laden gun truck belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and immobilising another one belonging to the group at Garunda in Borno Sate.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore, Ibikunle Daramola, says the success was achieved on Tuesday, when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft on armed reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted 2 ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

He explained that the attack aircraft tracked the 2 gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into folliage.

READ ALSO: Several Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As NAF Destroys Hideout In Sambisa

He said, “The aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks, which was camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralization of some of the ISWAP occupants.

“The gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition. The other gun truck was also tracked and immobilized after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area”.

Air Commodore Daramola added that the Nigeria Air Force will continue to sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast.