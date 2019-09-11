Tribunal Judgement: We Are Now Vindicated – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as a victory for Nigerians, stating that Nigerians freely gave him the mandate.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that he was unperturbed all along and the verdict has vindicated their victory at the February 23 election.

“Good conscience fears no evil report. I was unperturbed all along because I knew Nigerians freely gave us the mandate. We are now vindicated.”

The statement quoted President Buhari’s commendation to the judiciary for ‘dispensing justice without fear or favour’.

“He dedicates the victory to God, and to Nigerians, while also commending the judiciary for “dispensing justice without fear or favour.”

“President Buhari extends a hand of fellowship to those who had felt aggrieved at the outcome of the election, and went to court, noting that it was within their democratic rights.

“it is time for the country to move forward as one cohesive body, putting behind us all bickering and potential distractions over an election in which Nigerians spoke clearly and resoundingly,” the statement added.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, in a unanimous judgement, on Wednesday, dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 Presidential election.

The five-man panel of the tribunal, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is the winner of the 2019 presidential election.