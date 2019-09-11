Use Tribunal Victory To Work For All Nigerians, Wike Congratulates Buhari

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

Governor Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, asked President Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.

He also called on President Buhari to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided.

President Buhari won at the tribunal after four months of a legal battle with the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who challenged his victory at the February 23 election.

At the ruling which lasted over eight hours, chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammad Garba, dismissed all the petitions filed by the petitioner.