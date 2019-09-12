FG Approves $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano Rail Project

The Federal Government has approved the $5.3billion Ibadan to Kano standard gauge rail project.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos during the third Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum.

“There are two things I discussed with Mr. President that I will be focusing on in this second term as Minister, and they are maritime security and the Single Window project.

“I have assured the government that by the end of 2020, we should have the Single Window at our Maritime sector.

“Just yesterday, we got approval to complete the $5.3billion Ibadan to Kano rail project. We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment,” he said.

Amaechi also revealed that the Minister of Transportation, State, Gbemisola Saraki will personally be in charge of all maritime agencies while he will be focusing on the Railway sector.

“In my first term as Minister, I completely abandoned the maritime sector to the Heads of agencies.

“This term around, that won’t be happening again as I have instructed that the Honourable Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversight what is happening.

Amaechi, speaking further on maritime security said he has complained to the Israeli firm, HSLI that “they are too slow.”

He added that the firm should have launched by now, and that the aspect of security on maritime space is his top priority.