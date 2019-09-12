Gunmen Kidnap Girl, Injure Father In Machete Attack

Some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday attacked the home of a man identified as Alhaji Usman Bobo in Jalingo, Taraba State

The gunmen attacked the man with a machete and whisked his daughter, Farida Usman, away around 2:00am.

An eyewitness, Baban Yola, told Channels Television that the kidnappers attacked Alhaji Usman after he vehemently refused to follow them and they in anger took the 18-year-old girl away.

A family member explained that the abductors have since contacted the family using the Farida’s phone, asking if Alhaji Usman is still alive.

Alhaji Usman who survived the attack is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The abductors are yet to make demands are.

All efforts to speak to the police for confirmation proved abortive as the police public relations officer in Taraba state neither picked his phone calls nor responded to text messages.