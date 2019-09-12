Northern Governors Adopt FG’s Livestock Transformation Plan

Governors of the 19 Northern States have adopted the Federal Government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan.

The governors also resolved to implement the entire roadmap of the plan in all member-states.

They made the resolution during an emergency meeting of the Northern Governors Forum which held on Thursday at the Government House in Kaduna State.

Chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed this to reporters at the end of the meeting which lasted several hours.

More to follow…