TraderMoni: Beneficiaries Gift Osinbajo Two Big Fishes, Others In Kebbi

Traders in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday gifted Professor Yemi Osinbajo two big fishes and fifty full bags of wheat as the Vice President launched the Trader Moni scheme in the state.

Speaking while launching the scheme Professor Yemi Osinbajo assured the people of the Federal Government’s support to business oriented people in the state no matter how little their businesseses.

The Vice President maintained that the Trader Moni scheme is majorly out to support small business ventures.

He thanked the state governor, Atiku Bagudu for rendering several assistance to all the traders in the state and for building a new central market in the state.

The second phase of the scheme is targeting no fewer than six thousand beneficiaries in the state.

Although the process followed by the beneficiaries before eventually getting the 10,000 Naira was generally easy, they described the money as one that would impact positively on their businesses pledging to utilize the money judiciously.

They equally expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the initiative

hoping to pay back the loan as at when due.