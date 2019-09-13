FG Promises To Take 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty By 2029

The Federal Government has reiterated its promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, gave the assurance on Thursday when he paid a visit to the emir of Gwandu in KeYemi Osinbajobbi State on Thursday.

According to a statement from the office of the VP, some of the schemes put in place towards the objective, include empowerment programmes such as the tradermoni and marketmoni schemes.

“The president’s desire for this programme is that every hardworking citizen should be able to have some support from the government, no matter how little their inventory,” Osinbajo said.

He also expressed confidence that the objective will be achieved.

He, however, noted that it can only be done with the support of the state governments.