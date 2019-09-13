Melaye Rejects PDP’s Appointment As DG Kogi Gov Campaign Council

Updated September 13, 2019
Dino Melaye

 

Senator Dino Melaye on Friday announced that he has rejected the appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye disclosed this on Friday on his official Twitter handle @dino_melaye.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.

“I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos,” Senator Melaye tweeted.

 

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan had earlier told journalists that Melaye has been appointed the DG of Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council.



