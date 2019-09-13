NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Training Facility In Borno

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) plane has destroyed a training camp belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa province (ISWAP) terrorists near Mallam Fatori on the fringes of lake chad in northern Borno State.

A statement from Air Force spokesman Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance missions had identified a building on one of the lake chad islands being used as a facility to indoctrinate and train new fighters.

He says the aircraft dispatched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole to the location, observed significant activity of the terrorists in the target area.

The fighter plane then bombarded the building, completely destroying it and neutralizing the ISWAP occupants.

Other fighters who were seen fleeing the location were later mopped-up in follow-up attacks.