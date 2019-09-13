VIDEO: How I Coped With ‘Pressure’ Of Tribunal’s Judgement – Buhari

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has been speaking about how he soaked in the pressure during the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which lasted several hours.

He said he used the opportunity of the Federal Executive Meeting to keep himself busy while the judgement lasted.

A Fabulous Coincidence

The President spoke when he received governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who paid him a congratulatory visit on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also joked about the pressure he would have been through if he had been free to watch the proceedings of the Tribunal.

President Buhari said, “If I had lost this case, I think the impact downstairs; I don’t know how far it will go. So, we are here to congratulate each other, and we thank God for his mercies.

“On this judgement, again it was a fabulous coincidence. It came the same day, almost the same time with the first meeting of this government; of the executive of the government.”

“And it lasted about the same time with the judgement. I thank God for that because I think would have gone into trauma or something. So, I was busy trying to concentrate on the memo.

“The first memo was on the budget and the memo took more than five hours. So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing ours for about seven hours here,” he told his guests.

The Way Forward

The President thanked the governors and leaders of the ruling party for their support throughout the proceedings at the Tribunal.

He, however, challenged them on the need to build a stronger party in other to build on the achievements recorded so far.

According to the President, it is important for the APC leaders to institutionalise the party to ensure it has the capacity to retain power and deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma of some sort. So, thank you very much for sharing the glory with us,” he reiterated in reaction to his victory at the Tribunal.

President Buhari added, “What I will say in return for your congratulations, the chairman of the party and the governors is to make sure we really institutionalised the party so that when we leave, the party stays and continue to lead. Thank you very much.”