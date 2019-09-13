Xenophobia: South African Leaders Must Take Convincing Actions – Fayemi

The Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum Dr. Kayode Fayemi has called on South African authorities to do more to pacify keen observers of the Xenophobic developments in the country.

Fayemi recalled the roles played by Nigerians and Africans towards liberating South Africans in their days of struggle asking that such should be reciprocated.

“The South African struggle was a Pan African project. I recall what many parents did in Nigeria , everybody contributed. As a Young University student I was a volunteer in the ANC Chief representative office in Lagos, spending greater part of my youth involved in the struggle to free South Africa.” Fayemi recalled.

He stated further : “Leaders in South Africa need to really demonstrate that they actually understand what Africans are saying to them. South Africa is not an Island.”

Fayemi stated that showing aggression and putting a uniform tag of criminality on all foreigners in South Africa is an error of judgement which smacks of ignorance and ingratitude.

But he calls for caution in the clamour by some protesters that Nigeria should sever ties with the Country as he highlights the peculiarity of international relations.

“Foreign relations is not handled in a precipitate manner, countries go through processes, I believe we haven’t got to the stage yet where we cut off relationship with South Africa.” Fayemi noted.