Yellow Fever: Death Toll Increases To Seven, Govt Commences Vaccination

The death toll from the Yellow Fever outbreak in Bauch State has increased to seven, a situation which has prompted the state government to commence vaccination across the state.

Bauchi State government on Thursday announced the commencement of aerial spraying for aedes mosquito – the vector that transmits the yellow fever disease.

READ ALSO: Yellow Fever Kills Three In Bauchi

The state governor, Bala Mohammed explaining the purpose of the vaccination said that over N30 million is being expended to contain the virus in 20 local government areas of the state.

“The vaccination will allow us to stop this virus from spreading. I implore all citizens of Kano State to key into this exercise and not panic,” he said.

Governor Mohammed also warned against negative rumours that will undermine the “vaccination drive.”

The state government suspects the disease was transported by a foreign national during a tourist visit to the Yankari Games Reserve and more persons are being infected.