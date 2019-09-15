9,000 Niger College Of Education Graduates Yet To Claim Certificates

No fewer than 9,000 graduates of the Niger State College of Education, Minna have yet to collect their certificates from the institution.

The Provost of the college, Professor Yakubu Auna, who disclosed this to reporters on Sunday, noted that some of the documents belong to graduates of over 24 years.

He said the certificates covered between 1995 to date, and appeal by the management of the institution to owners to come and claim their documents has been unfruitful.

“We have used various media platforms to announce that the owners of the certificates should come and claim their results but they have failed to show up,” the academic lamented.

He revealed that part of the measures taken was to write both the state and local governments to mandate their personnel using statement of results to present their original certificates.

“How can somebody who graduated from an institution after 10 years not care to come and collect the original certificate that he or she spent years and resources to earn?” the provost asked.

Professor Auna was also worried that some civil servants and other individuals were found parading forged certificates belonging to the institution.

“We have received the disturbing reports of some civil servants who are parading themselves with forged results which bear our logo, but we are liaising with the state government with a view to checking the trend,” he said.