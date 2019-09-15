‘Innocent’ Arrested In Lagos For Drugging, Defiling 14-Year-Old

A 34-year-old man identified as Innocent Ifunayachi has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspect was nabbed following a complaint of alleged defilement at the Bariga Police Station, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday.

According to Elkana, Innocent was said to have drugged the victim and had carnal knowledge of her when he visited the girl’s family house.

He said, “The suspect, being a friend to the family, visited and found the girl eating indomie and while she left to get him some drinks, he quickly put some quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp into the food.

“She returned and ate the food without foreknowledge of the substance added. She lost consciousness after eating the food and he took advantage of that to rape her.”

The command’s spokesman added that the suspect was later arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to committing the crime.

He noted that Innocent would be charged to court while the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and forensic examination.

Raped Teenager Gives Birth

In a similar development, the police station in Bariga received a complaint on Wednesday last week that one Kazeem Bello about 26 years of age conspired with another person to rape a 13-year-old girl sometime in November 2018.

The other suspect is identified as Dayo A Maker who is about 24 years old.

The victim, according to Elkana, became pregnant as a result of the defilement and gave birth to a baby girl about five weeks ago.

He added that Bello threatened to kill the victim if she tells anybody about the incident but she summoned the courage to narrate her ordeal to her family when the same suspect threatened to rape her younger sister.

Elkana said Dayo was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit while his accomplice, Bello, was at large.

He noted that the police were investigating the incident with efforts ongoing to apprehend the second suspect.