Praises As Etsu Nupe Marks 16 Years On Throne, 67th Birthday

Goodwill messages have been trickling in as the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne and celebrates his 67th birthday.

The paramount ruler of the Nupe Kingdom in Nigeria’s north-central region is also the Chairman of Niger State Traditional Council.

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with the government and people of Niger State, as well as all sons and daughters of the kingdom on the occasion.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, the President congratulated all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler.

President Buhari praised the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe as he sits on the throne of his fathers.

He noted that the traditional ruler’s legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service has continued to resonate.

According to the President, the Etsu Nupe has been upholding the historically strong culture and arts of the people, as well as maintaining peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.

As Chairman of the State Traditional Council, President Buhari affirmed that the culture of acceptance that pervades the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education deserves commendation.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Etsu Nupe longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.