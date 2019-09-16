Acting Chief Justice Of The Federal High Court Calls For Recruitment Of More Judges

The acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho wants more judges to be recruited in a bid to enhance justice delivery in the country.

Speaking at the beginning of the 2019/2020 legal year, Justice Tsoho decried the heavy workload of litigation handled by judges of the Federal High Court.

Reviewing the just ended legal year, Tsoho said 116,623 cases were pending at the high court, 16,144 filed in a quarter, while 12,692 were disposed of.

READ ALSO: Oyo Election Tribunal Affirms Makinde’s Victory

He said that the records were evident that judges were overburdened with work in the last legal year.

“We, therefore, need to engage more judicial officers to help out.

“However, it does appear that there was no provision for appointment of judges in the current budget.

“I will make efforts to discuss with relevant stakeholders to see to the possibility of facilitating the recruitment of more judicial officers in the course of the year,” he said.