Border Closure To Remain Till Objectives Are Achieved – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno, says border closure will remain until the objectives behind the closure are achieved.

Monguno told journalists over the weekend that the ongoing joint taskforce operation which is the reason for the closure will extend beyond the 28 days earlier fixed and will last till the objectives are achieved.

“There is no definite date or time that we will conclude this exercise and we start seeing positive results.

“This exercise is to free the country from criminal activities including smuggling and enhance the economy. It is also aimed to secure the state of livelihood,” Monguno said.

He added that the issue of insecurity is worsened by a porous border which gives room for smugglers and smuggling.

The NSA, therefore, called for cooperation and collaboration from neighbouring countries to ensure the smooth operation of the exercise.

The border closure exercise, which commenced on August 21, is carried out in four sectors of North-West, North-Central, South- West, and South-South geopolitical zones.

The operation has recorded success with over 100 illegal migrants and 117 suspected smugglers arrested. Also, 8360 bags of 50kg foreign rice have been impounded with other banned items seized.