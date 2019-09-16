Trump Says Almost Sure Iran Behind Saudi Attacks

US President Donald Trump declared Monday that Tehran was likely behind strikes on Saudi oil facilities, but that he wanted to be sure and he hoped to “avoid” war.

“It is certainly looking that way at this moment,” he told reporters when asked if he believes Iran carried out the attack.

Trump said “we pretty much already know” but that Washington still wanted more proof. “We want to find definitively who did this.”

“With all that being said, we’d certainly like to avoid” war, he said. “I don’t want war with anybody but we’re prepared more than anybody.”