Killings: Fulani Crisis Perpetrated By Those Outside Nigeria – Governor Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has attributed the farmers/herdsmen crisis in the country to persons outside the country.

The governor during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said “In most cases, the crisis is precipitated by those outside Nigeria. When there is a reprisal, it is not the Fulani man within Nigeria that cause it.

“It is that culture of getting revenge which is embedded in the tradition of the Fulani man that attracts reprisals from all over the place”.

When asked if Fulani herdsmen from outside the country will benefit from the Federal Government’s RUGA initiative aimed at addressing the farmers/herders clashes, the governor replied in the affirmative.

“It has to be done through sensitisation, telling them you have to buy into the project, and you use a language that seems to convince them,” the governor said.

Speaking about his administration’s agenda, the governor lamented that the previous administration looted the state’s treasury. He, therefore stated that he is working towards improving the standards of living of the people.