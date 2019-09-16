Sokoto Agency DG Arrested Over Alleged Diversion Of Salaries

The Director-General of Sokoto Marshal Agency, Abdullahi Sa’idu, has been arrested for alleged diversion of N10million meant for the payment of the salaries of workers.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed this in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the anti-graft agency, Sa’idu was arrested along with an accountant with the agency, Bashar Dodo-Iya, on Friday last week by operatives of EFCC Sokoto Zonal Office.

It said the two suspects, who are members of the payment committee of Sokoto Marshal Corps, were arrested following a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 members of the agency.

The petitioners alleged that their three months salaries were being withheld without any reason.

They also claimed that the suspects refused to pay their salaries but diverted the money for their personal use.

The EFCC said preliminary investigation confirmed the alleged diversion of the said sum by the suspects.

It added that the duo would be charged to court as soon as it concludes investigation.