PHOTOS: Garcés Hands Over To Nigeria’s Mohammed Bande As UNGA President

The outgoing President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Ms. María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés on Monday handed over authority to Nigeria’s Ambassador Tijjani Mohammed Bande.

The ceremony was held in New York at the 74th session of the UNGA.

Secretary-General of the United Nation, António Guterres; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed and Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, Ms. Fatima Kyari Mohammed, among others were present during the handing over.

See photos from the handing over below…