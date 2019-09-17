Police Arrest 100 Lille Fans Ahead Of Ajax Champions League Match

Updated September 17, 2019
Lille’s French coach Christophe Galtier speaks during a press conference on September 16, 2019 at Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam on the eve of their UEFA Champions league football match Ajax FC vs Losc. Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

 

Dutch police arrested at least 100 unruly Lille fans on Tuesday, ahead of the French club’s Champions League game against Ajax, for “disturbing the public order,” police said.

The supporters were arrested at a station close to the Johan Cruyff Arena hours ahead of the Group H match.

“Around 100 Lille supporters have been arrested in connection with disturbing the public order, setting off fireworks and violence,” Amsterdam police said in a tweet.

Supporters were also walking along the metro lines, forcing officials to halt rail traffic and evacuate two stations for a short while, the ANP national news agency reported.

Kickoff for the match is at 21.00 (1900 GMT).

AFP



