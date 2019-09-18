Five Killed, Several Injured As Gunmen Attack Taraba Communities

Five persons have been killed by gunmen in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The chairman of the council Mr Daniel Grace confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, two were killed at Numa village, one at Toshan, while the other two were killed at Yoyina.

He further stated that many others were injured in the course of the attack and are currently receiving treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, however, said that only three were killed and that is what was reported to him by the Divisional Police Officer of Wukari.

“A commercial vehicle travelling from the East to Mubi in Adamawa State was shot at sporadically by suspected militia at a village near Wukari in Taraba State and a passenger was killed in the process,” he said.

“We also got information that two persons were killed on their farmlands in Wukari LGA”.

Misal further stated that the police has since been drafted to the affected areas to curtail further breakdown of law and order.