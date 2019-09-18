Xenophobia: Second Batch Of Nigerians Depart South Africa

The second batch of Nigerian evacuees has finally left South Africa after a long wait from Tuesday.

314 evacuees and the Head of Immigration and Consular Matters at Nigeria’s Consulate General in Johannesburg, Mr. Anthony Ogbe finally boarded the Air Peace Flight and left a few minutes before 3 pm local time.

Four passengers were dropped over documentation issues.

Of the four, a South African woman and her children were dropped because of her citizenship and illegal possession of a Nigerian Emergency Travel Certificate instead of a passport and required a visa.

The first batch of 188 Nigerians was on September 11 successfully evacuated from South Africa following the recent violence against foreign nationals in the country.

After an eight hour delay, the Air Peace Flight MEN 2795 left the OR Tambo International Airport.

While some people were turned back over inadequate documentation for travelling with children, about seven were detained for allegedly entering the country illegally.