Army Accuse NGO Of Aiding, Abetting Terrorists In North East

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD)) says it has observed with utter disappointment and concern the alleged notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

According to the army, one of such NGOs carrying out subversive actions is the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH), a claim which the humanitarian agency boldly refutes.

The Force however, insists that the NGO has persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting “terrorists and their atrocities”.

In a statement by the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, the TC-OPLD said it has on many occasions raised alarm over what it terms unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the North East Theater of Operation.

Colonel Ado Isa stated that consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC-OPLD.

He said that the command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

The army spokesman urged members of the public to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the North East Theatre of operation.

He assured that the OPLD remains resolved and determined to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the North East in line with the international best standards.