Balarabe Wants Presidency Zoned To South-East In 2023

A former governor of the old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has proposed that the south-east region should produce the next president come 2023.

He explained that this was necessary to ensure equity, justice, and fairness among Nigerians and in the interest of the country in general.

Balarabe believes zoning the next presidency to the region will not only give the Igbos a sense of belonging in Nigeria but will also promote national unity and cohesion.

He suggested that when President Muhammad Buhari completes his term in 2023, it should be the turn of the south-east to produce the next president, irrespective of which political party it would come from.

According to the former governor, since the North, South-West and South-South have all had a shot at the presidency, it will be morally wrong if any of the zones contest the presidency in 2023 against the South-East that has not tasted power since the return to democracy in 1999.

He also stated that it would be selfish and unfair for any Northerner to aspire for the presidency after President Buhari completes his eight-year tenure.

Balarabe, however, decried that despite staying in power for too long, the North has remained the most underdeveloped region in the country.

He, therefore, urged political parties to consider picking their presidential candidates from the south-east in 2023.

The former governor warned that ruling the region out of presidency is capable of causing political unrest in the country.