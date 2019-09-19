CBN Seeks Cooperation Of State Governors In Revamping Economy

The Central Bank is seeking the cooperation of state governors in revamping the nations economy which has been described as fragile owing to the increasing numbers of unemployment and growing population.

speaking at a meeting with some state governors in Abuja,the governor of the apex bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele explains that addressing the twin problem of unemployment and population explosion can only be achieved through more investment in the nation’s agricultural sector.

Mr Emefiele appealed to the governors to key into CBN’s policy which is aimed at revamping the agricultural sector through the ten commodities of rice,maize, tomatoes, cotton,cassava,cocoa,palm oil,sorghum,millet yam rubber and the diary sector.

On their part, the governors pledged their support towards making the policy a reality.