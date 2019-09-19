PDP’s NWC Clarifies Position On Minority Leadership

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has not yet received any report from the Board of Trustees (BoT) concerning the outcome of the five-member committee it set up to intervene on the issues related to the minority leadership of the House of Representatives.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan the party’s national publicity secretary, the clarification became imperative in the light of public enquiries and conflicting reports on the position of the leadership of the party.

The NWC maintained that it has not taken any decision to review its subsisting stance on the minority leadership of the House of Representatives.

The NWC urged critical stakeholders, party members and the general public to completely disregard any report to the contrary.