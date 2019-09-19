Troops Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims In Kaduna

Troops of Operation Whirl Punch of One Division of the Nigerian Army have rescued eight kidnapped victims in Kaduna State.

The victims were rescued by the troops on Wednesday night after a long gun battle with the kidnappers.

A communique from the one division states that the victims were travelling from Kano to Ilorin in Kwara State when their vehicle was intercepted by bandits, who kidnapped and moved them to one of their fortified hideouts inside the forest.

at Labi village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The statement disclosed that the bandits later abandoned the victims and fled with gun shot wounds inside the bush when the troops overwhelmed them with superior fire power during a gun battle.

The statement further quotes the General Officer Commanding one Division, Major General Faruk Yahaya as stating that the Division has mapped a strategy to weed out bandits, kidnappers and all other criminal elements within its Area of Responsibility in the North West Zone.

This is the second time within 2 weeks, that troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian have rescued kidnapped victims within its Area of Operation in Kaduna state.