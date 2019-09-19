US Accuses Afghan Govt Of Not Fighting Corruption, Cuts Aid

Channels Television  
Updated September 19, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2019./AFP

 

The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan’s government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than $160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country’s elections.

“We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Greek Police Evict Over 260 Migrants From Athens Squats

 



More on World News

WHO Welcomes Indian Electronic Cigarette Ban

Greek Police Evict Over 260 Migrants From Athens Squats

Boris Johnson Caught Lying On Hospital Visit

China Accuses US Of Fuelling Hong Kong Unrest

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement