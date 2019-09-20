Buhari Reiterates His Commitment To Development In Trade, Business Sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the trade and business sector continues to flourish.

He gave the assurance while addressing a delegation from the Nigerian Association for Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) and representatives of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) at the State House in Abuja.

The President, however, urged Nigerians to play by the rules in the area of trade and business which he believes are critical to Nigeria’s economic development.

According to him, markets have been flooded with smuggled and counterfeit goods as a result of non-adherence to rules.

He, however, stated that the temporary closure of the nation’s borders has yielded results and has helped in reducing the rate of smuggling.