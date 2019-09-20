CBN Calls For Sale Of Redundant Public Assets

The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria is asking the Federal Government to consider the sale of its redundant public assets as part of efforts to increase its revenue base.

Speaking at a news conference after the monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja, the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said the sale of redundant public assets would create significant revenue for government and resuscitate the redundant assets to generate employment and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.

Mr Emefiele applauded the Federal Government’s plan to increase the value added tax from five percent to seven point five percent.

He said the increase would improve fiscal revenue to support expenditure and reduce the budget deficit and government borrowing when implemented.