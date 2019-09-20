The World’s 20 Top-Earning Hip-Hop Stars (Full List)

For the first time in his life, American rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has been named the highest-paid hip-hop act in the world.

According to the latest Forbes World’s 20 Top-Earning Hip-Hop Stars List, Kanye who is also a designer earned 50 million dollars in a year.

Kanye pushed down the ladder, Mogul JAY-Z who earned 81 million dollars and Drake who made 71 million dollars, leaving them in second and third place respectively.

In recent years the top spot have been coveted by JAY-Z who in 2007 got an ode from Kanye when the rapper released a song called “Big Brother”.

Those who made the top ten include Eminem, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, Migos, and Childish Gambino. The only female artists who made it into the top 20 are Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who came in at number 12 and 13 slots respectively.

Nicki Minaj made 29 million dollars earnings, and Cardi B, the youngest to make the list at 26, raked in 28 million dollars in earnings.

Below is the Full List of the World’s 20 Top-Earning Hip-Hop Stars

20. Pitbull ($18 million)

19. Wiz Khalifa ($18.5 million)

18. Nas ($19 million)

17. Future ($19.5 million)

16. Birdman ($20 million)

15. Meek Mill ($21 million)

14. Swizz Beatz ($23 million)

13. Cardi B ($28 million)

12. Nicki Minaj ($29 million)

11. J. Cole ($31 million)

10. Childish Gambino ($35 million)

9. Migos ($36 million)

8. Kendrick Lamar ($38.5 million)

7. DJ Khaled ($40 million)

6. Eminem ($50 million)

5. Travis Scott ($58 million)

4. Diddy ($70 million)

3. Drake ($75 million)

2. Jay-Z ($81 million)

1. Kanye West ($150 million)