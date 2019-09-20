VIDEO: You Can’t Toy With Nigeria, Onyema Says As He Welcomes Nigerians From SA

The Air Peace aircraft which conveyed the second batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa landed at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 7:20 pm on Wednesday.

As the returnees disembarked from the plane, the airline’s CEO, Allen Onyema, welcomed each of them with a warm handshake.

After the returnees were profiled by immigration officials, some of them recount their ordeal.

Watch the video below…