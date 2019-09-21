Imo Election: Tribunal Dismisses Two Petitions Against Ihedioha

The Imo State Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and its governorship candidate Senator Ifeanyi Arareume for lacking in merit.

The tribunal in its sitting today also dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Action Alliance Party, Mr. Uche Nwosu, for incompetence.

Three petitions were filed by the governorship candidates of the Action Alliance, All Progressives Congress, (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), asking the tribunal to nullify the election of Mr Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the ground that he was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, two of those petitions have now been dismissed.

More Details coming…