Insecurity: Military Intervention Unnecessary Unless Dialogue Fails – Niger Governor

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has said that except dialogue fails, military intervention in the security challenges affecting the country is not necessary.

The governor stated this on Saturday at the 2nd General Abdulsalami Abubakar Foundation Annual Peace Lecture.

He identified population explosion and lack of clear cut grazing routes in the country as catalysts for most of the security challenges in the country as reflected in the current farmers/herders clashes.

The governor commended the Abdulsalami Institute for Peace for its efforts in promoting peace in the country and calls on other eminent Nigerians to contribute their quota towards the development of the country.

He advocated the engagement of traditional rulers, especially village and district heads in peacebuilding and conflict resolution process as they are closest to the grassroots.

” It is sad that many eminent personalities in Nigeria, including those in active public services and those retired, have become complacent and are doing nothing to proffer solution to the challenges in the country, but have rather assumed the position of critics, calling for revolution rather than solution”.

He alluded to the Rwandan genocide and the Nigerian Civil war as clear examples of what could happen to a nation when eminent citizens channel their efforts in the wrong direction.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to see good in themselves and the country as no investor would come to a country where the citizens do not see anything good about themselves or their country.

Describing some politicians as bad politicians who promoting violence and unhealthy rivalry in Nigeria, the Governor charged them to desist from acts capable of disrupting the peace and progress of the country.