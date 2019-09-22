Brazil Names Strong Squad For Super Eagles Friendly

Five-time world champions, Brazil have named a strong squad made up of the likes of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus for next month’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Singapore.

The 23-man squad also has Manchester City’s goalkeeper, Ederson as well as Premier League stars, Roberto Firmino, Fabiano and Richarlison.

Coach Tite has also invited uncapped goalkeeper Santos, Renan Lodi and Matheus Henrique.

The Super Eagles and Selecao will clash for the second time on October 13 at the National Stadium in Singapore.

In 2003, Brazil defeated Nigeria 3-0 in a friendly game played in Abuja.