Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Man In Connection With 1985 Plane Hijacking

A 65-year-old Lebanese man suspected to have been involved in the hijacking of an American airliner in 1985 has been arrested in Greece.

Police say the man, who has not been named, was detained on Mykonos Island after disembarking from a cruise ship.

His identity came up as being wanted by German authorities during a passport check.

The suspect is currently being held in Greece until German officials identify him as the wanted person.