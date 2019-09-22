‘Strange Thunder’ Strikes Over 30 Cows Dead In Ondo Community

There was serious apprehension in Ijare, a community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State when a mysterious thunder struck and killed thirty-six cows.

The Fulani herdsmen rearing the cows were said to have led them to the top of a hill known as Oke-Owa, a sacred groove where the king of the community performs certain annual traditional rites.

A source in the community described the incident as the wrath of their gods on the herdsmen saying the gods became angry because herdsmen desecrated the sacred groove.

It was gathered that the Fulani herdsmen who were alleged to been have occupying the top of the hill for about five days had been warned by the community’s Chiefs to move away from the hill before the disaster struck.

A local hunter had on Sunday morning alerted the community of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, High Chief Wemimo Olaniran, the Sapetu of Ijare kingdom, who described the incident as an act of God stressed that the development is not the first time such will be happening to those who desecrated the grove.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph described the incident as a natural disaster.