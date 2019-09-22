Theatre Command Commences ‘Operation Positive Identification’

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE has commenced an operation nicknamed “OPERATION POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION”.

This operation the command says is aimed at searching for and arresting all suspected erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP criminal elements that roam some parts of the North Eastern part of the country.

“This has become necessary following credible information that some of the fleeing criminals are hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and North East in general,” Colonel Ado Isa, a spokesman for the OPLD said

In a statement on Sunday the command enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification when moving or passing through the states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

“Our troops have been instructed to strictly check valid means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports, or other valid official identification, before allowing such person passage,” Colonel Isa stated.

The Theatre Command urged all to fully cooperate with troops and security agencies in carrying out this exercise, adding that anyone not positively identified will attract further scrutiny and comprehensive investigation to determine his or her activities with the insurgents or otherwise.

The Command requested that the general public bears with this measure, stressing that it is in the best interest of the public and national security.