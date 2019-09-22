Two Killed, Six Others Injured In Adamawa Attack

Two persons have been killed while six others sustained injuries after an attack on Shaforon and Kudumti communities in Numan Local Government of Adamawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Suleiman Yahaya confirmed the incident.

While members of the community say the attackers were herdsmen, the PPRO says they were cattle rustlers.

Among those who sustained injuries is a military personnel.

Meanwhile, Yahaya says officers have been deployed to join other security personnel to comb the area in search of the fleeing criminals.

Details later…