Army Dismisses Three Soldiers Over Alleged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery

Channels Television  
Updated September 23, 2019
New Salary Scale Has Not Been Approved For Armed Forces – DHQ
File photo

 

The Nigerian Army has dismissed three soldiers for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism in Borno State.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, announced the dismissal on Sunday at the headquarters in Maimalari cantonment.

According to him, the three dismissed soldiers were arrested in a hotel in Maiduguri alongside 25 others, also alleged to be members of a notorious cult group terrorizing the state capital.

Adeniyi further explained that the arrest was made possible by a Joint Task Force including local hunters, the police, the NSCDC, DSS and the Army following a tip off.

RELATED

Boko Haram Terrorists Seeking Refuge In Homes Of Some Unscrupulous Individuals – Army

Army Accuses Action Against Hunger Of Aiding, Abetting Terrorists

Also speaking on the matter, the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Ndatsu, said the Force has found the suspects guilty of criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

Some of the items recovered from them include mobile sets, ID cards, calabashes, water pots containing red contents believed to be human blood and a sticker with an inscription that suggests a cult group affiliation.



More on Local

Nigeria’s Chief Trade Negotiator, Ambassador Osakwe Is Dead

Osinbajo Attends Supreme Court Special Session For 2019/2020 Legal Year

Justice Ngwuta Joins Supreme Court Judges At Swearing-In Of New SANs

El-Rufai Enrols Six-Year-Old Son In Public Primary School

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement