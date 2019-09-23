Buhari, UN Chief, Others Attend Climate Action Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari is attending the Climate Action Summit along with other world leaders in New York, the United State.

The meeting, which takes place on the first day of high-level discussions at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, is convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The aim of the summit is to boost ambition and accelerate actions towards implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Addressing the gathering, President Buhari reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, as well as embracing innovative ideas that include the youth in fighting climate change.

He also canvassed for partnership towards recharging the Lake Chad.

The President informed his audience about Nigeria’s smart agricultural practices and the diversification of the country’s energy sources, all aimed at fighting climate change.

In his address, the UN chief noted that the ticket to enter summit was not a beautiful speech, but a concrete plan.

According to him, governments, cities, businesses, and others are present at the gathering with their commitments for a green future for all.

Watch the video below: