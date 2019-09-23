Five US Players Make FIFA Women’s World 11

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are among 5 players of the United States national team voted in the 2019 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle and Kelly O’Hara are the three other American players who were part of the team that successfully defended its World Cup crown, this summer in France.

FIFPRO, the World Player Union, invited top female footballers worldwide to pick a team with 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 forwards based on their performance during the 2018-2019 season. More than 3,500 female footballers in 40 countries filled in a ballot. The players with most votes in their position were selected for the World 11.

For the first time, the Women’s World 11 was presented by FIFA and FIFPRO during the Best Football Awards, this Monday at Milan’s Scala theatre.

The 2018-2019 FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 is:

Player (country, last season’s team)

GOALKEEPER

Sari van Veendaal (The Netherlands, Arsenal/currently Atletico)

DEFENDERS

Lucy Bronze (England, Olympique Lyonnais)

Nilla Fischer (Sweden, VfL Wolfsburg/currently Linkopings)

Kelly O’Hara (USA, Utah Royals)

Wendie Renard (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

MIDFIELDERS

Julie Ertz (USA, Chicago Red Stars)

Amandine Henry (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

Rose Lavelle (USA, Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

Alex Morgan (USA, Orlando Pride)

Megan Rapinoe (USA, Reign FC)

Marta Vieria (Brazil, Orlando Pride)\

MORE FIFA FIFPRO WOMEN’S WORLD 11 FACTS

This is the 4th Women’s World 11. Previous editions were presented by FIFPRO in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Wendie Renard is the only player to appear in all 4 World 11’s. Nilla Fischer, Marta and Alex Morgan all have three awards.

Sari van Veenendaal, Kelly O’Hara, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe received their first World 11 award.

Amandine Henry and Julie Ertz return in the World 11. They both made one other appearance, in 2015.

Six players from the previous World 11 did not receive enough votes to get re-elected: Camille Abily, Pernille Harder, Hedvig Lindahl, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Lieke Martens and Irene Paredes. Abily quit her career.

Most players picked Alex Morgan in their team: 1816. Renard is second, Rapinoe third.

USA is the country with most World 11 awards this year: 5.

The reigning World Champions are also first on the all-time list with 14 awards. 9 US players in total have received a World 11 trophy.

France is second with 9 World 11 awards and 4 different players, Germany has 5 awards and 4 players.

Olympique Lyonnais have three players in the World 11: Bronze, Henry and Renard.

Most World 11 players were under contract with a club in the USA: 6.

FIFPRO received most votes from Japan (213), followed by Venezuela, Chile, Colombia, and Sweden.

