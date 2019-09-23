Justice Ngwuta Joins Supreme Court Judges At Swearing-In Of New SANs

After almost three years of suspension, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on Monday joined the Supreme Court Judges at the swearing-in of the new SeniorAdvocates of Nigeria (SAN).

Justice Ngwuta was among the panel of five Supreme Court Judges which was headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed, who oversaw the swearing-in of the SANs.

35 academics and three advocates were sworn in as SANs as part of activities to mark the beginning on the legal year 2019/2020, bringing the total number of Senior Advocates of Nigeria to 548.

Delivering his state of the judiciary speech the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad charged them to live up to the responsibility placed on them and execute their duties fairly.

A total of 117 lawyers applied for the coveted office of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, only 38 made the list 2 of which are women.

Justice Okoro has also resumed duties.